ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $180.60

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.60 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 184.80 ($2.41), with a volume of 121688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.40 ($2.44).

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 191.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 194.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a GBX 3.23 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.30%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

