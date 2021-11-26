CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $22.09 million and $361,346.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000445 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00104701 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

