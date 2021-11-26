Contrasting IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) & Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IsoPlexis and Precipio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IsoPlexis
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Precipio
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares IsoPlexis and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IsoPlexis
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Precipio
|-124.55%
|-55.13%
|-40.36%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares IsoPlexis and Precipio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IsoPlexis
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Precipio
|$6.09 million
|7.12
|-$10.63 million
|N/A
|N/A
IsoPlexis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precipio.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
12.1% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
About IsoPlexis
IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.
About Precipio
Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.
Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.