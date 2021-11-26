Contrasting IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) & Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IsoPlexis and Precipio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

IsoPlexis presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Precipio has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.49%. Given Precipio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than IsoPlexis.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IsoPlexis and Precipio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Precipio $6.09 million 7.12 -$10.63 million N/A N/A

IsoPlexis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precipio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

