ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.83 ($3.32).

Several research firms recently commented on CTEC. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 196.95 ($2.57) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 228.68. The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.