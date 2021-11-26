Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

TSE CTS traded down C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$10.98. 357,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,619. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.34. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.50 million. Analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.4588548 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.