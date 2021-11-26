Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $24.20 on Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $901.06 million and approximately $30.41 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.20 or 0.00044349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00072921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00097281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.60 or 0.07400709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,259.97 or 0.99430993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 75,297,919 coins and its circulating supply is 37,231,499 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.