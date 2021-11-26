Cook Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.77 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $356,876.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.94 or 0.07548067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.75 or 0.99906623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,195,139 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.