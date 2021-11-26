Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report $545.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.01 million and the highest is $547.10 million. Copa reported sales of $158.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPA opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.