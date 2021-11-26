Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Down to $77.39

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.39, but opened at $71.26. Copa shares last traded at $73.65, with a volume of 867 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

