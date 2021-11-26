Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading Up 6.8%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.91 and last traded at 0.91. Approximately 25,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.28.

Core One Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLABD)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

