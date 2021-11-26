CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.71. The stock had a trading volume of 611,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

