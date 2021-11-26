Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,621 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

