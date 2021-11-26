Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $692.33 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $27.34 or 0.00050252 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and approximately $692.33 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,818.27 or 0.98920413 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.80 or 0.00624576 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 282,995,276 coins and its circulating supply is 225,210,673 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

