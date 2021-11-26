CoStar Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 8,532 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 999% compared to the typical volume of 776 put options.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.
In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
CSGP stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. 35,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.20, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.