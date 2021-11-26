CoStar Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 8,532 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 999% compared to the typical volume of 776 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. 35,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.20, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

