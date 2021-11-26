Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $496.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $549.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $550.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

