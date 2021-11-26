Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $496.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $549.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $550.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.