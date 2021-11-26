Courier Capital LLC Acquires 3,482 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

