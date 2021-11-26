Courier Capital LLC Buys 16,829 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 233,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 372,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 170,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.