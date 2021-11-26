Courier Capital LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.69. The firm has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

