Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $84.37 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.