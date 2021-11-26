Courier Capital LLC Purchases 56,616 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.80% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $22,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,705.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 421,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 410,358 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 642,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 341,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 422.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 116,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

