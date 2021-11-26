Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $397.16 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $294.59 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

