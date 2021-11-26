Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after buying an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after buying an additional 392,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,974,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $301.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $259.15 and a one year high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.