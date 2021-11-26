Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

