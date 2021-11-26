Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,274 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Coursera worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coursera news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $656,235.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $317,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,922,806 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $29.82 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

