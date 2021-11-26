Covalent Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $50.31 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00064759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00073774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00098219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.32 or 0.07468408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,213.66 or 1.00212327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

