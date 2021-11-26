CPChain (CPC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $257,481.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $257,481.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CPChain has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.33 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005427 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

