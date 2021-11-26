CPUchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $191.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, CPUchain has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. CPUchain has a market cap of $81,079.66 and $191.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00098491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.77 or 0.07451687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,072.30 or 0.99716009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 57,532,375 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

CPUchain Coin Trading

