Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $24,563.75 and $14.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,804.68 or 0.98670467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00051062 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.00339808 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.77 or 0.00492882 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00176580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011816 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001658 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

