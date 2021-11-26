Credit Suisse Group Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $463.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $441.00 to $463.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.11.

NYSE DE opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

