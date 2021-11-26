Credit Suisse Group Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $463.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $441.00 to $463.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.11.
NYSE DE opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
