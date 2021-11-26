Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $21.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.79% from the company’s previous close.

KURA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $933.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

