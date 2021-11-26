Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $21.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.79% from the company’s previous close.
KURA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $933.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the period.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
