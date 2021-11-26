Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $3.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00004074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,780.24 or 0.98760086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00050395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.89 or 0.00622318 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

