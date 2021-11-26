Credits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $273,500.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $273,500.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

