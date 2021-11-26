Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Martin Stevens Sells 70,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Martin Stevens sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Shares of LON:CRL opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £70.07 million and a P/E ratio of 17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Creightons Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.54.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

