Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CEO Jason Breaux Buys 2,500 Shares

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCAP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 1,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,280. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $523.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.