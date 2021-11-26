Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CEO Jason Breaux Buys 2,500 Shares

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CCAP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 1,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,280. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $523.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
