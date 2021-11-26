Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Director Raymond Barrios Purchases 1,350 Shares

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Director Raymond Barrios bought 1,350 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,894.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $18.60. 1,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,280. The stock has a market cap of $523.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

CCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

