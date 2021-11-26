Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568,811 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

