Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $27.83 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 399,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 104,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.