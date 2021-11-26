Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry Sells 3,749 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $89,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $490,652.82.

CRCT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 356,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,557. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.