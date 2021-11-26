Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry Sells 3,749 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $89,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 18th, Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $490,652.82.
CRCT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 356,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,557. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
