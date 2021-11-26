Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.15. Criteo posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Criteo stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,633,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,672,000 after buying an additional 216,820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,565,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

