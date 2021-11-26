Critical Analysis: Greystone Logistics (GLGI) versus Its Competitors

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS: GLGI) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Greystone Logistics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08% Greystone Logistics Competitors -8.32% 0.63% 3.72%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greystone Logistics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics Competitors 279 1035 1572 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Greystone Logistics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Logistics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics’ peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million $3.35 million 6.03 Greystone Logistics Competitors $2.73 billion $337.34 million 34.53

Greystone Logistics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Greystone Logistics peers beat Greystone Logistics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.