Critical Analysis: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Service Properties Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.59%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -35.97% -25.52% -5.23% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 26.51% 7.49% 1.17%

Risk and Volatility

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Service Properties Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.27 billion 1.28 -$311.38 million ($2.94) -3.34 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 3.84 $52.37 million $1.32 14.06

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Service Properties Trust pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 142.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.