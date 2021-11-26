Critical Review: Luvu Brands (LUVU) versus The Competition

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS: LUVU) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Luvu Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Luvu Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luvu Brands 10.27% 221.51% 25.30% Luvu Brands Competitors -13.86% -15.58% 1.58%

62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Luvu Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luvu Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Luvu Brands Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Luvu Brands’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luvu Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luvu Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Luvu Brands $23.10 million $2.56 million 7.17 Luvu Brands Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 10.32

Luvu Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Luvu Brands. Luvu Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Luvu Brands has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luvu Brands’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luvu Brands rivals beat Luvu Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers. The Other segment consists principally of shipping and handling fees and costs derived from direct business and fulfillment service fees. The company was founded by Louis S. Friedman on February 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

