Critical Review: Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) versus Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) and Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medicure and Selecta Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Selecta Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Selecta Biosciences has a consensus target price of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 172.99%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than Medicure.

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and Selecta Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure -39.51% -38.85% -21.82% Selecta Biosciences -79.55% N/A -33.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medicure and Selecta Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $8.67 million 0.92 -$5.11 million ($0.51) -1.53 Selecta Biosciences $16.60 million 20.38 -$68.88 million ($0.52) -5.58

Medicure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Selecta Biosciences. Selecta Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Medicure has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats Medicure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection. The company was founded by Albert D. Friesen on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm’s proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

