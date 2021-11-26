Critical Review: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Veritone and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 14.79 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -12.30 Clarivate $1.25 billion 11.82 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -144.75

Veritone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -87.19% -79.19% -36.24% Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Veritone and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60 Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00

Veritone currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.94%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.85%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Clarivate.

Volatility and Risk

Veritone has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats Veritone on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

