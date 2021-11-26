CROAT (CROAT) Trading Up 23.5% Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $586,705.56 and approximately $350.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,201,280 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

