Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.93

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.93 and traded as high as C$18.54. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.54, with a volume of 94,357 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 32.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.87%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$458,757.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

