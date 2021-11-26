CropperFinance Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.10 Million (CRP)

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00064445 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance (CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

