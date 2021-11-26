Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 27,090 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $43,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after acquiring an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,746,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,032,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

