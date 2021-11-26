Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,049 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

WHR stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

